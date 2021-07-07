India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team play intra-squad match in Colombo - WATCH

Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team prepared for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka by playing their second intra-squad match on Wednesday. All the members of the squad were divided into two teams and they played a mock cricket match between themselves to get themselves used to the humid conditions of Colombo.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared photos of the 2nd intra-squad match in which the players were seen indulging in a fast-paced action game. Several youngsters including Chetan Sakariya, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, etc., were seen in action.





"A good day in the field as #TeamIndia play their 2nd intra-squad game in Colombo," the caption of the post read.

The BCCI also posted a behind the scenes video of the 2nd intra-squad match in which team's physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik praised the young team for playing a high-intensity game amid hot and humid conditions.

"To perform in this conditions is pretty amazing," Kaushik said.

How is #TeamIndia beating the heat ☀️ and staying 🆒 in Sri Lanka?



We go behind the scenes to find out 📽️#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/wUNk8FBp5q — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2021





He then went on to show a routine of Indian players' daily workout to keep them fit, and in shape to play a match amid tough conditions.

Kaushik further explained how the support staff works round-the-clock to provide the players with their water supplies and ensure that their temperatures come down after they return from the field.

"This is how we support the players, everyone chips in," Kaushik said. "It's going pretty well," he added.

The series between India and Sri Lanka will kick off on July 13th. The two teams will play three ODIs and as many T20I

