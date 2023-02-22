'Don't become another Venkatesh Prasad': Twitter hits back at Iceland Cricket over viral tweet on Virat Kohli

Playing his first red-ball match at Delhi since 2017, Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a gritty knock for Rohit Sharma and Co. although the star batter failed to notch up his 29th half-century in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test match between India and Australia. The local hero was given LBW to Australian debutant Matthew Kuhnemann and his dismissal sparked a huge debate among the fans and followers of the game on social media.

Hoping to make amends in the 2nd innings, Kohli struck three boundaries during India's chase of the 115-run target set by Australia at Arun Jaitley. However, Kohli failed to cash in on his start as the star batter was stumped by Todd Murphy in the 19th over. Interestingly, this was the first time that former India captain Kohli was stumped in his illustrious Test career.

With Kohli extending his century drought in the longest format of the game, the official Twitter handle of Iceland Cricket shared a tweet about the batting stats of the ace cricketer. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Iceland Cricket claimed that Kohli has not scored a Test century in 23 matches. “This statistic won't please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was back in 2019. How long is too long?,” Iceland Cricket tweeted.

The tweet soon became the talk of the town on social media and the Twitter account of Iceland Cricket was called out by fans for questioning Kohli's form in the longest format. Fans were quick to hit back at Iceland Cricket with a series of noteworthy responses. "No, don't become another@venkateshprasad, please. Leave the lad alone. He's doing alright as a player," a Twitter user wrote. "Everyone knows the answer to that. It is not too long unless @venkateshprasad builds a Twitter thread or three on it," another fan mentioned.

Though Kohli failed to end his century drought at Delhi, the former Indian skipper scripted history by shattering Sachin Tendulkar's world record during the 2nd Test against Australia. Kohli became the quickest batter to complete 25,000 runs in international cricket. The 34-year-old has scored four centuries in international cricket since September 2022. Batting icon Kohli has amassed 8,195 runs in 106 Test matches.

