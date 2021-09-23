‘Don’t eat balls in T20s. If you're hungry, have food': Sehwag slams SRH batting approach after loss against DC

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is known to be an entertainer both on and off the field. After he hung his boots, Sehwag continues to entertain the fans through his social media posts and videos. One such video was published on his official Facebook page after the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match in Dubai. Sehwag left no stones unturned to troll the batting approach of SRH, which he termed as one of the main reasons behind their 8-wicket loss to DC on Wednesday.

SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first but their innings never really got going. David Warner got out for a duck in the third ball of the first over of Anrich Nortje while Kagiso Rabada removed the other opener Wriddhiman Saha.

Captain Kane Williamson played an unusually slow innings despite being dropped twice. He was finally dismissed for 18 off 26 balls by Axar Patel when the New Zealand skipper's luck ran out.

Wickets kept on tumbling as SRH's fragile middle-order comprising veterans Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav could do little. What baffled Sehwag more than the tumbling wickets, was the lack of intent shown by the SRH batsmen.

"Is ball something to eat that too in T20? Don't eat the ball. If you are hungry, eat food." Sehwag said in the video.

The former India opener said SRH's batting was so slow that even the ball must be feeling bored.

"As Harshad Mehta had said be it market or cricket the biggest risk is not taking any risk. But Hyderabad was playing so sluggishly that even the ball would have said this to them in agony - 'Maro mujhe...maaro mujhe (please hit me)," he added.

In reply, Shreyas Iyer (47 not out) and captain Rishabh Pant (35 not out) led the run-chase with a clinical unbroken 67-run stand as Delhi went atop the leaderboard with 14 points by reaching 139-2 in 17.5 overs. Experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan too played his part with a fluent 42 at the top of the order.

"Delhi chased the total in only 17.5 overs. Iyer was not out on 47, while Pant scored 35 runs off 21 deliveries. Hyderabad once again caused suffering to their owner," Sehwag.

With only one win in eight matches, SRH are on the brink in this IPL. They need to win all their remaining six matches and then depend on other teams to stand a chance for a playoff berth.