‘Don’t fool around, go and bat': Dinesh Karthik tells Axar Patel; ‘That’s why I don't come near the nets'

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel stopped his practice session to greet former teammate and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru mentor Dinesh Karthik ahead of their IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. On the eve of the DC vs RCB crucial encounter, Axar Patel was batting in the nets when Dinesh Karthik spotted the all-rounder and quietly approached towards the nets. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach Dinesh Karthik(AFP)

Noticing DK in the vicinity, Axar stopped batting and came to greet the former India wicketkeeper-batter. Karthik, a bit embarrassed by Axar's gesture, asked him to act like a captain and not entertain him in the middle of a nets session. When the DC captain didn't pay any heed, Karthik walked off, saying, "Don't joke around, please carry on batting. That's exactly why I don't come near the nets."

Here's how the conversation between Axar and Dinesh Karthik went

Axar Patel: DK Bhai ko hello toh bolunga na. (I will say hello to my brother, DL)

Dinesh Karthik: Be a good captain

Axar Patel: Arey DK bhai, bhai ho yaar aap. (You are my brother, DK)

Dinesh Karthik: Eh tu khel na yaar. Mazak mat kar. Islie main net ke paas nahi ata. You go and bat, don't fool around. That's exactly why I don't come near the nets).

Axar Patel has been doing a fine job as a captain this season. DC are sitting at No.2 in the points table with 12 points in 8 matches. The last time DC met RCB, KL Rahul made sure DC ended up on the winning side. Axar would be hoping for a similar show from his star batter.

Meanwhile, DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk praised Axar Patel's captaincy. "Axar is just one of those players that leads everyone, and everyone follows him. He's an amazing talent, and the way he plays just makes everyone really proud to be at Delhi Capitals. He remains calm and relaxed at all times. We love playing under Axar, and we think he's one of the best players in our team that we can follow, and he can be a leader."

"He always says keep smiling to everyone, not just me. He's one of those guys who is so relaxed in all these situations. It feels like you're talking to one of your best friends instead of the captain. So he's been awesome," the 23-year-old added.