Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Don''t get friendly with India players on the field: Former skipper Moin tells Pakistan cricketers

PTI |
Jan 31, 2025 11:17 AM IST

Don''t get friendly with India players on the field: Former skipper Moin tells Pakistan cricketers

Karachi, Former captain and head coach Moin Khan urged Pakistan players not to get friendly with their Indian counterparts on the field, even as the old rivals are set to meet in the ICC Champions Trophy on February 23 at Dubai.

Don''t get friendly with India players on the field: Former skipper Moin tells Pakistan cricketers
Don''t get friendly with India players on the field: Former skipper Moin tells Pakistan cricketers

A tough-as-a-nail player during his career, Moin said the players should respect the opposition but should not cross the professional lines.

“I just don’t get it when I watch Pakistan and India matches these days, as Indian players come into the crease our players check their bats, pat them, have a friendly talk and,” he said during a podcast hosted by actor Ushna Shah.

Moin, who featured in many battles with India on the field, said he was not against having respect for opposition players but being overly friendly with them could result in losing respect.

“Our seniors always told us that when playing against India give no quarter and no need to even talk to them on the field. When you get friendly, they see it as a sign of weakness,” said Moin, who was a wicketkeeper batter of repute.

The 53-year-old said he had immense respect for some of the Indian players of his generation but never showed it on the field.

“Nowadays, our players' behaviour when playing against India is unfathomable to me. Even off the field as professionals you have to have certain boundaries.”

Moin, who once appeared in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League , said even then during matches he told the players to keep away from friendly banter.

“I think our players don’t understand this but being too friendly is seen as a sign of weakness on the field and you automatically come under pressure in your performances.”

Moin said not being able to beat India in a World Cup match remained one of the biggest regrets of players from his time.

Moin, who played 69 Tests and 219 ODIs, said Pakistan and India are among the favourites to do well in the Champions Trophy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On