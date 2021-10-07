'Don't know If I'm gonna play further': KKR's Harbhajan Singh hints at coaching role in IPL

Veteran India and Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Harbhajan Singh hinted that the current edition of the Indian Premier League is likely to be his last as a player. Harbhajan who has played in all seasons of the IPL barring the 13th edition, has not played a single match for KKR in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

The 41-year-old off-spinner who has been one of the stalwarts of IPL, said he has enjoyed his time in KKR but is unsure of carrying forward.

"Don't know If I'm gonna play further but enjoying my time in KKR," Harbhajan said in mid-match chat with the commentators during the KKR vs RR match in Sharjah on Thursday.

Harbhajan was picked up KKR ahead of the auctions last year and has played three matches for the franchise.

KKR vs RR live score, IPL 2021

Harbhajan has played 163 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and KKR picking up 150 wickets at an economy rate of just over 7.

Harbhajan also said that he would like to contribute to Indian cricket and IPL teams as mentor or a coach in the future.

"Yeah obviously," Harbhajan said when he asked whether he was interested in coaching. "Cricket has been the biggest thing that happened to me, would like to serve Indian cricket in whatever way I can. Whether it's coaching or mentor, I'd be more than happy to the needful and help the team," he said.

Also Read | Chahar proposes girlfriend in stadium after IPL match, video breaks internet

KKR batters Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi put them in a good position in their must-win game against the Royals after being put into to bat.

RR made four changes bringing in Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris and Anuj Rawat.

KKR brought back fit again Lockie Ferguson in place of Tim Southee.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samso (c), Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.