'Don't know what Mahi bhai was thinking. He just sent Bravo to...': Shardul reveals chat with Dhoni in IPL 2021 final

MS Dhoni is synonymous with astute on-field tactics and a calm demeanour. He may have ended his glittering international career as one of the best captains in world cricket, but the stumper remains Chennai Super Kings' backbone as a leader. With Dhoni in charge, CSK became the most successful IPL franchise of all time, failing to qualify for the playoffs only once in the tournament. He also led the outfit to four IPL titles – the latest one coming in 2021. At 40, he captained the side to its fourth IPL trophy as it beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final in Dubai.

It's no secret that Dhoni is a cool customer on and off the field. His former CSK teammate Shardul Thakur revealed how Dhoni's composure and decision-making helped the side defend 192 versus Kolkata in the summit clash. In a video shared by the Chennai-based franchise, Shardul credited his bowling success in the game to his captain.

“I don't know what Mahi bhai was thinking, he just sent Bravo to long-off, signalling him to go back. He asked me what I wanted to bowl. I said, you tell me, I am comfortable with whatever you ask me to do.”

"He told to keep mid-off in the circle. Venkatesh Iyer got the very next ball out, then Nitish Rana got out and we suddenly got the momentum from there. Yes, I bowled well, but again the greatness of the man, to think in such a tense situation also he brought some kind of reasoning and result," said Shardul.

Shardul also recalled losing the title to Mumbai Indians (MI) by a narrow 1-run margin in the 2019 season. He explained why winning the title in 2021 edition freed him of the burden, as he had gotten out to Lasith Malinga on the last delivery in the 2019 IPL final. Shardul's spell ended with Chennai when he was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, where he was snapped up by Delhi Capitals (DC) for a staggering ₹10.75 crore.

"I had my experience of lifting the trophy in 2018. But in 2020 was more special because we also saw the loss in 2019, which was just a one-run loss. So, that hurt us a lot. It was a special year as we were able to turn the tide Not often do you see that a team has lost three games in a row and they make it up from there and win the final.

"I was emotional because I had seen the 2019 loss and I was the face of the loss because I was the one to get out on the last ball. It was emotional, and then I felt like there was a burden on my shoulder and suddenly that has gone away now, because I had contributed by taking three wickets. So, I was feeling on top of the world," said Shardul.

