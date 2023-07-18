'Don't know why I was dropped. People questioned my fitness but…': ‘Scared’ Prithvi Shaw 'doesn't have any friends'

Prithvi Shaw has fallen behind the pecking order. It was evident when he was not even considered for the Asian Games, which does not feature any of the cricketers in consideration for a World Cup berth due to a clash of schedules between the two tournaments. The 23-year-old Mumbai batter, who is the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut (at 18), has not had a fruitful international career as some would have hoped for. And they can't be blamed for keeping high hopes. About five years ago, Shaw was one of the most anticipated young cricketers coming up through the ranks. But injuries, disciplinary issues and technical faults meant Shaw never had a long run in any format. He has so far played just five Tests, six ODIs and a lone T20I.

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw

After being away from the Indian set-up since the Sri Lanka tour in 2021, Shaw made a comeback in the T20I side for the home series against New Zealand last year. He, however, did not get a game and was not considered for the West Indies series and neither the Asian Games.

At a crucial stage of his career now, Shaw said he doesn't know the reason why he was dropped from the T20I team without getting a game. "When I was dropped [from the Indian team], I didn't get to know the reason," he told Cricbuzz and Wisden.

One of the major reasons could be his poor show in IPL 2023. Shaw lost his place in the Delhi Capitals XI after scoring just 116 runs in 8 matches. His problems against raw pace and swing were once again exposed as teams targeted him with short stuff or big in-swingers early on in his innings.

Shaw was obviously disappointed for not getting selected for the West Indies T20Is but he clears that there are no issues with his fitness.

"Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course, I came here [to Bengaluru] and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs and again came back to the T20 team. But again didn't get a chance in the West Indies. I'm disappointed but you just have to move forward. I can't do anything, I can't fight with anyone," he added.

Shaw's social media posts or stories have often grabbed the headlines in the last couple of years but the right-handed opener says he doesn't have any friends and is now scared to speak his mind.

"As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don't have friends, I don't like to make friends. This is what's happening with this generation. You can't share your thoughts with anyone else. If you ask me personally, it's very scary. Darr lagta hai aajkal to share my thoughts. Agle din social media mein aa jaata hai (I'm scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media). I've very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don't share everything, only a few things," he added.

Prithvi Shaw's England departure for county gig delayed to visa issues

In the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy, Shaw had scores of 26, 25, 65 and 7 in two matches in Alur and Bengaluru respectively where run-scoring wasn't the easiest of tasks. The attacking top-order batter's next assignment is a county gig for Northamptonshire. He has got special permission from the BCCI to skip the Deodhar Trophy and play county cricket.

"I just want to take it as any other game. It's just like the first-class games we play here. Nothing huge, just a different experience. Getting an invitation from there means a lot. It's the same - I'll have to go there and score runs for the team because that's what they are expecting from me. Obviously, they have seen me perform and that's why they have called me there. There might be something they think I'm capable of doing. I think I'll have a great time," Shaw said.

Shaw was set to leave by Tuesday but his departure got delayed due to visa issues. He is set to play the remainder of the County Championship and The Royal London Cup (one-dayers) starting in August.

