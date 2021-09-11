Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Don't tell me Test was cancelled for any other reason but IPL': Vaughan's latest tweet irks Indian fans
cricket

'Don't tell me Test was cancelled for any other reason but IPL': Vaughan's latest tweet irks Indian fans

Vaughan took to Twitter to state that he doesn't believe the India-England fifth Test in Manchester was cancelled for anything other than the scheduling of IPL. Here's how the Indian fans reacted to Vaughan's tweet about blaming IPL.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 06:22 PM IST
'Don't tell me Test was cancelled for any other reason but IPL': Vaughan(Getty Images)

Minutes after Mumbai Indians confirmed that they have flown in Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah to Abu Dhabi from Manchester using a charter flight, former England captain Michael Vaughan launched a fresh attack on the IPL. Vaughan took to Twitter to state that he doesn't believe the India-England fifth Test in Manchester was cancelled for anything other than the scheduling of IPL. 

“IPL teams chartering planes .. 6 days quarantining required in the UAE .. 7 days till the tournament starts !!!! Don’t tell me the Test was cancelled for any other reason but the IPL ..,” Vaughan tweeted on Saturday.

The IPL franchises started to arrange for charter flights for their respective players who are in England after the Manchester Test was called off due to Covid-19 scares in the Indian camp. It was learnt that CSK, RCB, DC too are set to arrange for flights to bring their players to UAE by Sunday. 

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | 'India said ‘my bat, my ball, see you later.’ They were not interested to play'

Here's how the Indian fans reacted to Vaughan's tweet about blaming IPL

The players currently in England were slated to join their respective franchise directly before the tournament restarted on September 19. But multiple Covid cases in the Indian camp, the last one being of their assistant physio Yogesh Parmar on the eve of the fourth Test, changed the equation completely. 

The Covid fears led to the cancellation of the final Test and forced the Indian players into a bubble, which meant they now have to undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine before joining practice for their IPL teams. 

Vaughan had earlier said it was disrespectful for the fans that the fifth Test was cancelled. 

“The total lack of respect shown to the Cricketing fan that had travelled hundreds miles today to see the Test today is an utter disgrace .. Surely this could have been dealt with yesterday !!!! Even then I wouldn’t have agreed with it,” he said.

BCCI, meanwhile, have offered to reschedule the Test match possibly next year when India travel to England for a limited-overs tour. 

The result of the current series which India lead 2-1, is however, still unknown. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england michael vaughan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

How a team like that can be allowed in an ICC event is hard to see: Paine on AFG

'Ravi, Virat must've done the same': Engineer on Shastri, Kohli receiving blame

England's Malan, Bairstow pull out of IPL; PBKS name left-hander's replacement

'India said ‘my bat, my ball, see you later.’ They were not interested to play'
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP