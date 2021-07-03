'Don't think there's pressure, opportunity to create future champions': Laxman says India should use Dravid's experience

Ever since the BCCI announced that they will send a completely different team to Sri Lanka for the upcoming white-ball tour, various pundits and cricketers (current and former) have heaped praise on the depth of Indian cricket, saying the arrangement speaks of the success of their system. The topic picked up pace when it was announced that Rahul Dravid would coach the side. Now that the contingent has arrived in Sri Lanka, VVS Laxman has expressed his views.

While speaking to Star Sports, former India batsman Laxman stated that he feels this is a great opportunity for Dravid to create future champions as the team is full of youngsters.

“I don’t think that there is any pressure (on Dravid). It is an opportunity for him to create future champions of Indian cricket. It is not necessary that everyone will get an opportunity to play in this series. But just spending time with Rahul and sharing his experiences, which is already done with a lot of players in the squad will just enhance their future," said Laxman on Star Sports.

Batting great Dravid is not alien to working with the stars of tomorrow. He has coached the India A team as well as the India U-19 team, proving his mettle of working with budding cricketers.

Meanwhile, the 'Men in Blue', under the watchful eyes of the legendary former cricketer, the Shikhar Dhawan-led young Indian side completed their first training session in Colombo, Sri Lanka after being in quarantine for 18 days.

While speaking on the session, Dravid said: "It has been nearly 17-18 days that we have been in some sort of quarantine. Really good for the boys to get out and just get moving a little bit. A nice little area in front of the lawn before we practice tomorrow, we have an open space," said Dravid in a video posted on the website of BCCI on Saturday.