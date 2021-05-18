'Don’t want him to contract Covid because of me’: Here's how Sundar's father is keeping him safe ahead of England tour

M Sundar, Washington Sundar's father, is taking all the precautions possible to ensure his son remains safe from the dreaded Covid-19 ahead of the upcoming England tour. The all-rounder will travel with Team India to the UK for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and a five-match Test series against the hosts.

Sundar's father works in the Income Tax department in Chennai and visits the office 2-3 times a week. With the coronavirus wreaking havoc in the city and the entire country--which recorded cases and deaths in the last 24 hours-- he revealed that son Washington is currently living in a different house and that the two of them interact only through video calls to avoid putting the player's England tour in jeopardy.

While speaking to Indian Express, M Sundar revealed the details, saying: "Since Washington returned home from the IPL, I have been staying in another house. My wife and daughter are staying with Washington since they don’t step out of the house. I am only seeing him on video calls. I am having to go to office a few days in a week. I don’t want him to contract Covid because of me."

M Sundar also opened up about a long-standing wish of the Tamil Nadu player.

"He has always wanted to play at Lord’s and at other venues in England. It has been a long-standing aim of his. He doesn’t want to miss out on this tour at any cost," said M Sundar.

Sundar travelled with the Indian team to England in 2018 for the T20I and ODI series. However, he suffered an injury during the training session and was forced to return home.

The BCCI reportedly made it clear that if players test positive for COVID-19 when they assemble in Mumbai before the departure then they would not be considered for selection.