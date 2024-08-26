Canberra [Australia], : Australia captain Alyssa Healy admitted that Jess Jonassen still has a chance to force her way into the side after being left out of the 15-player squad for the Women's T20 World Cup. "Door is still wide open": Captain Healy on Jonassen returning to Australia's set-up

The experienced spinner was left out of Australia's 15-player squad despite having 105 T20Is to her name.

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old was left out of Australia's squad for their series against Bangladesh. Additionally, it was always going to be a tough ask of Joanssen to make her way into the T20 World Cup squad due to the presence of Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner.

The last time Jonassen missed out on a spot in Australia's World Cup squad dates back to 2013. She was ruled out due to an injury after initially being named in the squad.

She lost her place in Australia's T20I set-up after receiving a bashing from West Indies' Hayley Mathews last summer. Molineux's return after injury also played a big role in her omission from the squad.

However, Healy still believes that there is still a chance for Jonassen to return to Australia's 15-player squad.

"Hundred per cent, the path's still there, the door is still wide open. You look at her career and how it's progressed, particularly over the past five or six years, she's been in the squad, out of the squad, her and Sophie Molineux have sort of [gone] tit-for-tat along the way," Australia captain Alyssa Healy said of Jonassen as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Jonassen has enjoyed a purple patch in 2024, scything 11 wickets in seven matches for Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League. She also thrived in the Hundred, picking up 12 wickets and smashing 176 runs for Welsh Fire.

"I'm disappointed for Jono myself. I have played a lot of cricket with her over the years and know exactly what she can contribute to the Australian team in big tournaments and how clutch she can be. I still see a big future for her in the Aussie side, there's always a niggle or whatnot around [during] the summer, and she'll still be around this summer, no doubt," she added.

Australia Women's T20 World Cup squad: Alyssa Healy , Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.