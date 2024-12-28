Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Double centurion Shah inspires Afghanistan fightback in Zimbabwe

AFP |
Dec 28, 2024 09:10 PM IST

Double centurion Shah inspires Afghanistan fightback in Zimbabwe

Rahmat Shah struck an Afghanistan Test record 231 not out while partnering Hashmatullah Shahidi in an unbeaten 361-run stand on the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Double centurion Shah inspires Afghanistan fightback in Zimbabwe
Double centurion Shah inspires Afghanistan fightback in Zimbabwe

Captain Shahidi finished a punishing, wicket-less day for the six-man Zimbabwe attack on 141 for his second Test century.

Starting the day on 95 for two, the tourists were 425 for two by the close of play at Queens Sports Club in southern city Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe, who scored a record 586 after winning the toss and batting, hold a 161-run lead going into the fourth day of the match.

Shah bettered the previous best Afghan individual score of 200 not out by Shahidi against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi three years ago.

He has faced 416 balls after coming in when Afghanistan lost opener Sediqullah Atal in the second over, and struck three sixes and 23 fours in his record knock.

His previous highest score was 102 against Bangladesh in 2019 the first Test century by an Afghan.

Inexperienced spinner Brian Bennett was the bowler when Shah became a centurion, then a double centurion.

Shah, part of the Afghanistan team that made their Test debut in 2018 against India, struck a single to reach 100, and a four to get to 200.

Shahidi proved a superb partner. He has faced 276 deliveries and hit 16 fours.

The skipper reached his century with a pull shot to fine leg off Newman Nyamhuri, one of two Test debutants in the Zimbabwe attack.

Zimbabwe, seeking a first Test win since beating Afghanistan three years ago, were guilty of some wayward bowling and sloppy fielding.

Medium pacer Trevor Gwandu was a wicket-taker, but also the joint most expensive Zimbabwe bowler, conceding 86 runs.

Afghanistan won Twenty20 and one-day international series ahead of the Test the first of two with the second set to start on January 2.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 586 in 135.2 overs v Afghanistan 425-2 in 125 overs

Toss: Zimbabwe

str/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On