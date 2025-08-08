Search Search
Friday, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

DPL 2025: Central Delhi Kings wrap up 9-wicket win after bowling out South Delhi Superstarz for 80

ANI |
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 10:42 am IST

Central Delhi Kings delivered a dominant all-round performance to register a thumping 9-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL)

Central Delhi Kings delivered a dominant all-round performance to register a thumping 9-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

A still from the DPL match on Thursday(DPL)
A still from the DPL match on Thursday(DPL)

Bowling first, the Kings' bowling attack came out all guns blazing, completely dismantling the Superstarz batting line-up. None of the South Delhi batters could find any rhythm as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. The innings never took off, and they were eventually bowled out for a meagre 80 runs in just 15.4 overs.

According to a DPL release, Tejas Baroka led the charge with the ball, returning with excellent figures of 3 for 12 in his full quota of 4 overs. His tight lines and clever variations kept the batters under constant pressure. He was well supported by pacer Simarjeet Singh, who also picked up three wickets, conceding just 15 runs in 3 overs.

Chasing a modest target of 81, Central Delhi Kings openers Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon got off to a flying start, adding 40 runs for the first wicket inside 4 overs. Joon, in particular, was in a punishing mood, smashing a quick-fire 32 off just 10 deliveries, including several boundaries and maximums.

After his dismissal, Yugal Saini joined Dhull at the crease and ensured there were no hiccups in the chase. Dhull anchored the innings with a calm and composed unbeaten 29 off 15 balls, while Saini chipped in with a steady 12* off 12 deliveries.

The Kings sealed the win in just six overs, showcasing their bowling firepower and top-order strength.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated.
News / Cricket News / DPL 2025: Central Delhi Kings wrap up 9-wicket win after bowling out South Delhi Superstarz for 80
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On