DPL 2026: Skipper Ayush Badoni's all-round show headlines South Delhi win

Skipper Ayush Badoni grabbed a couple of wickets and then scored a quickfire 11-ball-23 as South Delhi Superstarz beat East Delhi Riders by four wickets in a Delhi Premier League here on Saturday.

In the IPL, Ayush Badoni plays for LSG. (PTI)

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Pacer Anshuman Hooda laid the platform with superb figures of 5 for 24 in 3.1 overs as East Delhi were all out for 165 in 18.1 overs.

Hooda accounted for Deepak Punia, Simarjeet Singh, Suryansh Raina, Mayank Rawat and Dhruv Kaushik to trigger a dramatic collapse.

Earlier, Arpit Rana led the Riders' batting with a fine 66 off 39 balls, smashing six fours and three sixes. Kavya Gupta chipped in with an aggressive 37 off 22 deliveries, while Dhruv Kaushik contributed 20.

At one stage, East Delhi appeared set for a much bigger total before Hooda's incisive spell ensured they were bowled out with 11 balls remaining.

In reply, South Delhi Superstarz's innings was anchored by Anmol Sharma, who top-scored with 64 off just 36 balls, striking eight boundaries and two sixes.

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{{^usCountry}} Former India U-19 Pranav Pant added a quickfire 24 off 14, while Delhi and IPL star Badoni injected momentum with his cameo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India U-19 Pranav Pant added a quickfire 24 off 14, while Delhi and IPL star Badoni injected momentum with his cameo. {{/usCountry}}

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In the end, Karan Garg held his nerve with an unbeaten 27 off 28 balls supported by Pranshu Vijayran's 17 as South Delhi reached the target in 18.1 overs.