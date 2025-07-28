DPL School Juniors cricket: Modern School, Barakhamba champions

New Delhi: The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League School Juniors came to an exciting conclusion with Modern School, Barakhamba Road clinching the title at the Netaji Subhash Sports Complex, Jasola Vihar, on Sunday. The winning team, Modern School Barakhamba Road, was awarded a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh. (DPL)

Sixteen of the capital’s top school teams – it included Modern School, Delhi Public School, Bal Bharati Public School and St. Marks School – came together for an exciting, high-energy knockout tournament, organised by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) in partnership with Hindustan Times, which gave young cricketers a platform that nurtures and showcases their skills.

Modern School defeated Delhi Public School, RK Puram by 35 runs in the thrilling final. Although DPS captain Aarnav Arora took 3/16 and helped bowl out Modern School for 122, they were not able to chase down the total and were dismissed for 87. Vinayak picked up 4/21 while Mahir Singh, Player-of-the-Match, picked up 3/9. He picked up the wickets of Saahir Kapoor (24), Saarthak Singh Rawat (1) and Rohan Sarin (1). Two of his wickets were caught and bowled dismissals.

In the third and fourth position decider earlier on Sunday, St. Mark’s School were declared winners after receiving a walkover due to Bal Bharti Public School failing to turn up.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Runners-up Delhi Public School, RK Puram were awarded ₹75,000 and second runners-up St. Mark’s School, Meera Bagh received ₹50,000.

While the knockouts and quarter-finals were 10-overs-a-side competition, the semi-finals and final were 20-overs-a-side matches.

Ruvik Malhotra of Laxman Public School (193 runs) was declared the best batter of the tournament. Grihith Gumber of Modern School, Barakhamba Road (8 wickets) was announced as the best bowler of the tournament. The most valuable player of the tournament was Mrinayak of DPS RK Puram after scoring 188 runs and taking 6 wickets.

The final was attended by representatives of each of the seven teams in the men’s Delhi Premier League namely Purani Dilli 6, West Delhi Riders, New Delhi Tigers, South Delhi Superstarz, Central Delhi Kings, Outer Delhi Warriorz and North Delhi Strikers.

In the first semi-final on Saturday, Delhi Public School RK Puram defeated Bal Bharati Public School by a whopping 96 runs. While DPS RK Puram scored 179/7, Bal Bharati managed only a modest 83 in reply. Mrinayak was named the Player-of-the-Match for scoring 120 off 66 balls and picking up 2/13.

In the second semi-final, Modern School, Barakhamba Road defeated St. Mark’s School, Meera Bagh by 79 runs. Modern School posted 184/7 and St. Mark’s were restricted to 105/9 in response. Player-of-the-Match Avi Sharma picked up 5/22.

While serving as a grassroots activation platform, the league also created early buzz, awareness and amplified the excitement ahead of season two of the DPL that begins on August 2. The women’s edition will begin on August 17.

Brief scores: Final - Modern School Barakhamba Road 122 all out in 18.2 overs (T Chaudhary 56; A Arora 3/16) vs DPS R.K. Puram 87 all out in 18.2 overs (Mrinayak 28; Vinayak 4/21). Modern School Barakhamba Road won by 35 runs.

Third place - St. Marks School walkover Bal Bharati Public School.