Dravid should've known conditon better: Ex-Pakistan player lambasts India head coach for wrong team selection

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria criticized Indian coach Rahul Dravid for poor team selection choices, particularly the decision to only go in with one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. India would have been happy at the end of Day 3, having opened up a significant lead with only three wickets down. However, they weren’t able to capitalize on it and folded quickly, setting a target of 378. While that is still a good target, it could have been much higher.

When England came into bat, they carried forward the momentum with openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley putting up a century stand. India would get three quick breakthroughs on either side of tea, but in-form batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow would combine forces and put together a solid unbroken partnership, both having crossed 70 by stumps on Day 4.

Kaneria questioned why there were four seamers being played when Rahul Dravid knew that there would be turn on offer heading into the second half of the Test match. It was a decision which cost India, with a bowler as dangerous as Ravichandran Ashwin left on the bench.

“Winning to losing position (for) team India at Edgbaston. Why Ravichandran Ashwin was not in playing eleven, who made the call, Dravid, as coach played so much in England, know the condition very well. It’s England summer where the wickets get baked and dry and from day 3 ball gets to spin, where there is seam it will spin because of moisture,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Beyond being unable to take wickets, India’s bowlers were also expensive, conceding at an economy of 4.54. In particular, there was criticism for Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who bowled loose balls to allow the English batters to get ahead after a tight and threatening spell by Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Jadeja. Siraj in particular conceded 64 runs in 10 overs — more than a run-a-ball.

Bumrah did take the wickets of Crawley and Ollie Pope, which brought India back into the game. Lees was dismissed run-out. No other bowler was able to take a scalp. “Only Bumrah looks that he can do wonders. India made the mistake and paying the price.”

