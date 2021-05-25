'Dream for all of us to win': Pujara says 'WTC is indeed World Cup of Test format'

India are set to face off against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final next month and the anticipation for the thrilling contest is already rising. This will be a chance for Virat Kohli's men to establish themselves as the dominant force in the longest format, and after back-to-back series wins over Australia and England, India appear to be in pretty good shape.

The question, though, is can they beat Kane Williamson's New Zealand? The last time the two teams met, India had suffered a 2-0 loss in the two-match Test series.

Stressing the importance of the encounter, India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said that winning the WTC final is a dream for the Indian team.

“It’s a dream for all of us because WTC is indeed the World Cup of Test format and we all would like to win this trophy,” Pujara told cricket.com.

Pujara further talked about the series in Australia and said that the win Down Under was satisfying for him, and he was glad he could contribute to the team's success.

“Any tour of Australia is always a big challenge and very important for us. In that sense, the 2018 win was the most special. And then, of course, our last series win was also very special because the team was relatively weak as some of the senior players were not there and some of them were injured and not available for all the matches. As a team, it was a huge achievement and personally, it was very satisfying,” he said.

“Fortunately for me, whatever I had planned for those tours did click. Australia is one of the best teams. Their bowling attack is one of the best in world cricket and doing well against them gives you some pride but you can’t be sitting on past laurels. You have to start afresh for a new challenge,” Pujara signed off.

