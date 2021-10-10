Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / DRS to make debut in upcoming men's T20 World Cup
cricket

DRS to make debut in upcoming men's T20 World Cup

The ICC announced the introduction of DRS at the upcoming showpiece in the playing conditions for the event released by it earlier this week.
DRS made its first appearance in an ICC T20I tournament in 2018 at the women's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. (Getty)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 02:19 PM IST
PTI |

The Decision Review System (DRS) will make its debut in the men's T20 World Cup to be held in Oman and UAE starting this month, after the ICC approved its usage in the tournament. The ICC announced the introduction of DRS at the upcoming showpiece in the playing conditions for the event released by it earlier this week.

The men's T20 World Cup will be held from October 17 to November14. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, each team will get a maximum of two reviews per innings.

The governing body had confirmed in June last year an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match across all formats, "keeping in mind that there may be less experienced umpires on duty at times" owing to Covid-19-related reasons. So, the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team has increased to two in the white-ball formats and three in Test matches.

DRS was not part of the earlier men's T20 World Cups as the review system was not applicable in T20s in 2016 when the marquee event was last held. It made its first appearance in an ICC T20I tournament in 2018 at the women's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. The system was again used at the 2020 women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup decision review system
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hogg names 2 Delhi Capitals players who can 'expose a lot of CSK's weaknesses'

IPL 2021 Playoffs, DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When & where to watch

'Ponting took me aside, told me I am one of the main players of team': DC bowler

DC Predicted XI vs CSK: Questions loom over Stoinis' fitness, Ashwin's selection
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP