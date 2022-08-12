Dwayne Bravo becomes first-ever cricketer to reach spectacular milestone in T20 cricket

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday became the first-ever cricketer to reach a spectacular milestone in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat during the match between Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles in the second edition on men's Hundred at the Kennington Oval in London. Bravo became only the first cricketer to pick 600 wickets in his T20 career.

Bravo was two short of reaching the milestone when he headed into the match. He removed Rilee Rossouw in the 20th delivery of Oval's chase. The batter moved across the line to attempt a sweep against a delivery that was rather too full. Rossouw failed to connect as the ball struck his pads. The umpire denied the appeal, but Bravo insisted for a review. The ball-tracker clearly showed that the ball was inside the line and impact was on middle stump, forcing the on-field umpire to change his decision.

In the 89th delivery, Bravo then removed Sam Curran, deceiving the England all-rounder with a slower one. Curran rocked back to cut it through point, but missed as it rattled against the off stump.

With the dismissal, Bravo now has 600 wickets in T20 cricket, becoming the first ever cricketer to reach the feat. What makes the achievement even more spectacular is that no other bowler has even managed to cross the 500-wicket milestone. Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan stands next on the list with 466 wickets, followed by Sunil Narine (460 wickets).

Bravo has played for almost 22 teams in T20 cricket. He has picked 78 wickets in 91 matches for West Indies and the remaining 522 wickets have been picked across his franchise cricket career. 154 of those wickets have been picked for Chennai Super Kings, the most he has managed for any franchise in his career.

