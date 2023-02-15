DY Patil T20 Cup: Dube’s knock in vain; Dhull, Rinku shine

Shivam Dube’s 84 (59b, 13x4, 1x6) went in vain as BPCL went down to RBI by seven wickets in their DY Patil T20 Cup match at the DY Patil ground on Wednesday.

Yash Dhull (86) and Rinku Singh (50) ensured DY Patil Group B chased 225 to beat Canara Bank by five wickets. Anuj Rawat slammed a 47-ball 106, comprising eight fours and eight sixes, for Canara Bank.

Brief scores: BPCL 170/9 (Shivam Dube 84) lost to RBI 172/3 in 18.1 overs (Sayan Mandal 67*, Dhruv Shorey 53) by 7 wickets; Canara Bank 224/7 (Anuj Rawat 106, Karun Nair 45) lost to DY Patil Group B 225/5 in 17 overs (Yash Dhull 86, Rinku Singh 50) by 5 wickets; Reliance 1 183/5 (Vishnu Vinod 91, Mohammed Khan 34) lost to Indian Navy 185/2 (Anshul Gupta 69*, Lakhan Singh 41, Shubham Rohilla 40) by 8 wickets; Jain Irrigation 181/6 (Jay Bista 84) beat Central Railways 131 by 50 runs

CK Nayudu Trophy: Musheer, Pragnesh win it for Mumbai

A fine century by opener Musheer Khan and an unbeaten 91 from Pragnesh Kanpillewar guided Mumbai to a seven-wicket victory against Kerala of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at the MCA BKC ground on Wednesday.

Resuming the final day needing 219 runs for victory, the platform for the chase was laid by Khan's 104 (115, 10x4) before Kanpillewar (91*, 111b, 8x4, 2x6) got them home.

Brief scores: Kerala 283 & 237 lost to Mumbai 261 & 264/3 in 69.1 overs (Musheer Khan 104, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 91*) by 7 wickets.

U-14 West Zone League: Mumbai crowned winners

Mumbai were crowned winners of the U-14 West Zone League tournament after beating Saurashtra by 172 runs on Wednesday.

Declaring at their overnight 178/5 to leave Saurashtra with a stiff target, Mumbai bundled them out for 129. Debutant Saad Khan, who picked up a five-for in the first innings, was the most successful bowler again in his 3/20.

Brief scores: Mumbai 264 & 178/5d beat Saurashtra 141 & 129 in 51.1 overs (Vraj Joshi 31; Saad Khan 3/20, Sourish Deshpande 2/23, Karthik Kumar 2/24, Nikash Nerurkar 2/41) by 172 runs

Insurance Shield: Kharmale picks up 7/9

Medium pacer Nilesh Kharmale’s spell of seven for nine helped BEST Arts & Sports Club eke out an 18-run win against Times of India in a first round Group A Plate Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 inter-office T20 cricket tournament at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan.

Brief scores: Plate Division: BEST Arts & Sports Club 108/9 (D.S. Garge 26) beat Times of India 90 in 14.5 overs (Hrishikesh Padwal 31; Nilesh Kharmale 7/9) by 18 runs; Mumbai Ports Authority 138/5 (Deepak Brahambhatt 38*, Premnath Chavan 35) lost to Bhavishya Nidhi CC 141/3 in 16.5 overs (Amit Tawde 79*) by 7 wickets; Larsen & Toubro SC 157/8 (Akash Palande 54) beat Abhyudaya Bank SC 150/7 (Mangesh Shinde 87; Kiran Kamble 3/18, Jatin Sethi 3/29) by 7 runs; Aruprit Tigers 241/6 (Ajaey Singham 92, Aniket Parihar 81; Ashish Pathi 4/60) beat GIC SC 72 in 13.5 overs (Aumit N. 33; Tejas Bandal 4/8, Nirankar Sharma 4/10) by 169 runs; Mazagon Docks SC 116/9 lost to BARC SC 117/4 in 15.2 overs (Kalpesh Keni 35) by 6 wickets; Patni CC 94 in 20 overs (Ketan Dangar 31; Shubham Taldevkar 3/11, Akshay Suryavanshi 3/20) lost to RBI 97 for no loss in 15.3 overs (Piyush Karkhur 54*, Amit Yadav 38*) by 10 wickets.

MFA League: Karnatak SA blank GM Sports Club

Karnatak Sporting Association blanked GM Sports Club 4-0 in an Elite Division (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Results: Bombay Muslims SC 1 (Mohammed Atif Ansari) drew with Rudra FC 1 (Siddharth Kamble), Karnatak SA 4 (Roger Anthony, Aashish Lalge, Pragnesh Solanki, Pratham Ghatnur) beat GM Sports Club 0; Second Div: Storm Chasers FC 2 (Anish Gaud, Devendra Jadhav) beat Oscar Foundation 1 (Dhanveer Nagi).

6-Red Open snooker: Udhwani overcomes Vora

Kunal Udhwani warded off a fightback from Krishna Vora to snatch a 3-2 (26-12, 52-47, 24-33, 24-40, and 49-15) victory in a first round match of the Matunga Gymkhana-organized 6-Red Open snooker tournament.

Results: Round 1: Sanjay Joshi bt Prakash Karande 3-1 (32-12, 36-27, 14-38, 65-51); Uves Khakhu beat Dinesh Dhumal 3-0 (40-25, 29-24, 46-8); Kunal Udhwani bt Krishna Vora 3-2 (26-12, 52-47, 24-33, 24-40, 49-15); Juzer Master bt Suraj Shirke 3-0 (27-21, 31-15, 38-14); Manish Pahuja bt Sanjay Singhat 3-0 (40-10, 39-31, 37-36); Amit Makhija bt Rahil L. 3-2 (30-45, 42-7, 27-32, 33-8, 41-19); Nauzad Munshi bt Sandeep Teli 3-1 (31-25, 14-42, 34-29, 39-20).