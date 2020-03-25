e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Eagerly waiting to represent India in Tests: Shreyas Iyer

Eagerly waiting to represent India in Tests: Shreyas Iyer

Asked about his Test ambitions, Shreyas during an interactive session on twitter said:”It is the ultimate test. It’s every cricketer’s dream to play Test cricket. I’m eagerly waiting for my opportunity to represent my country in whites also.”

cricket Updated: Mar 25, 2020 21:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
India's Shreyas Iyer bats.
India's Shreyas Iyer bats.(AP)
         

Test cricket is ultimate test of batsmanship and Shreyas Iyer is now “eargerly waiting” to don the India whites having cemented his place in limited overs format. The stylish right-hander has already made a mark as a No 4 in white ball formats and there is a lot of buzz that once India again play Tests at the end of the year, he might replace a big name in that Indian middle order. Asked about his Test ambitions, Shreyas during an interactive session on twitter said:”It is the ultimate test. It’s every cricketer’s dream to play Test cricket. I’m eagerly waiting for my opportunity to represent my country in whites also.”

Shreyas, who is also the skipper of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, and has worked with Ricky Pointing, also said that the freedom which the former Aussie skipper gives to a player was unbelievable. “He is an outstanding coach to work under and the amount of freedom he gives you is mesmerizing,” added the stylish Mumbaikar when asked about Ponting’s coaching style.

Also read: Most of my time now is spent in tracking updates on COVID-19, says Harbhajan

Shreyas also had words of gratitude for his India teammate and senior pro Rohit Sharma. “(Rohit) is a very good personality to be around. He’s very motivating, caring towards his teammates,” said Shreyas about Sharma.

He was also asked one word for his skipper Virat Kohli and he replied, “Relentless”. He also said that cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, former South African batsman Ab De Villiers, Rohit Sharma and Kohli were his role models.

Also read: Shreyas Iyer names five cricketing idols

The middle-order batsman also picked former India pacer Zaheer Khan as his all time favorite India bowler and Jemimah Rodriques as his favorite women’s cricketer.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
LIVE: Mohalla clinic doctor from Delhi’s Maujpur tests positive
LIVE: Mohalla clinic doctor from Delhi’s Maujpur tests positive
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news