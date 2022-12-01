ECB can field XI players, England vs Pakistan 1st Test to go on as per schedule

The Pakistan vs England first Test match in Rawalpindi will start on Thursday as per schedule, confirmed the Pakistan Cricket Board and the England and Wales Cricket Board in a joint statement. There was a cloud of doubt whether the series opener will begin on time or not after as many 14 members of England's touring party, including captain Ben Stokes, fell ill on the eve of the Test match. Only five England cricketers - Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Keaton Jennings - were present in the practice session on Wednesday as the rest were advised to rest by the team doctors. The ECB team doctors, however, have informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI on time and that the Test match will start on time.

"The ECB has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first #PAKvENG Test will commence as per schedule today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," PCB and ECB said in a joint statement.

It was, however, not confirmed whether England have had to make any changes to their XI which was announced two days before the Test match. Liam Livingstone is set to make his debut and Ben Duckett has been pencilled as the opener with Zak Crawley. Veteran fast bowler James Anderson and Ollie Robinson are the two specialist fast bowlers with Stokes as the other seaming option.

The virus outbreak which local and British media reported to be food poisoning, had led to discussions of postponing the start of the Test match by a day.

England are touring Pakistan for a Test series after 17 years.

