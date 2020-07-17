e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Could have cost us tens of millions of pounds’: ECB chief on Jofra Archer’s breach of bio-secure protocols

‘Could have cost us tens of millions of pounds’: ECB chief on Jofra Archer’s breach of bio-secure protocols

England dropped Archer from the second test against the West Indies following the breach, announcing the decision only hours before the start of the match on Thursday.

cricket Updated: Jul 17, 2020 08:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
England's Jofra Archer.
England's Jofra Archer.(REUTERS)
         

Paceman Jofra Archer’s breach of bio-secure protocols could have been a “disaster” and ended up costing the board tens of millions of pounds, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles has said.

England dropped Archer from the second test against the West Indies following the breach, announcing the decision only hours before the start of the match on Thursday.

The ECB did not state the nature of the violation but media reports said the Barbados-born 25-year-old exited the bio-secure bubble to go to his flat in Brighton after the series opener in Southampton.

“This could have been a disaster. The ripple effect this could have had through the whole summer could have cost us tens of millions of pounds,” Giles told British media.

“The potential knock-on effect I don’t think he could have understood. He’s a young man, young men make mistakes. He has to learn from them.”

Archer, who has apologised, will commence five days of isolation and have two COVID-19 tests. England coach Chris Silverwood said the player would receive plenty of support.

“He knows he has done that and we will support him the best we can,” Silverwood said.

“He’s got five days stuck in a hotel room, so we’ve got to make sure he’s alright from a well-being point of view, that we look after him.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
Rajnath Singh reaches Leh’s Stakna with CDS Rawat, Army Chief Naravane
Rajnath Singh reaches Leh’s Stakna with CDS Rawat, Army Chief Naravane
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
Saga of an audacious gold smuggling bid in Kerala
Saga of an audacious gold smuggling bid in Kerala
India’s next million Covid-19 cases could come in weeks: Rahul Gandhi
India’s next million Covid-19 cases could come in weeks: Rahul Gandhi
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 3 terrorists killed
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 3 terrorists killed
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
This new Android malware can steal passwords, card data from 337 apps including Gmail, Uber
This new Android malware can steal passwords, card data from 337 apps including Gmail, Uber
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In