ECB sought UK government's help after Pakistan threatened Lord's Test pullout over Sky Sports, Imran Khan saga: Report

The England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) turned to the UK government for assistance on the opening day of the second Test at Lord’s as concerns grew that Pakistan could refuse to return to the field following lunch over a controversial Sky Sports interview. According to the Daily Mail, the ECB chief executive Richard Gould contacted Foreign Office officials after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly threatened to disrupt the restart of play.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (REUTERS)

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The concern centred on an interview with Suleiman and Kasim Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan. The 18-minute interview created a diplomatic dimension around the second Test of the three-match series, with the ECB seeking government support in case the dispute escalated and Pakistan followed through on its reported threat.

Tensions had been building before the lunch interval as it became clear that Sky Sports intended to broadcast an interview recorded on Wednesday by former England captain Michael Atherton. Suleiman and Kasim spoke about their father’s circumstances and raised concerns about his safety, while also criticising the UK government’s handling of the situation.

Also Read: Pakistan coach reacts to PCB's threat of pulling out of Lord's Test over Sky Sports' interview with Imran Khan's sons

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{{^usCountry}} Imran Khan, 73, has been in prison for around three years after being convicted in corruption cases that he categorically denies. Before entering politics, Imran enjoyed a celebrated 21-year international career and captained Pakistan to their first World Cup title in 1992. He became Pakistan’s prime minister in 2018 and remained in office until 2022. More details emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imran Khan, 73, has been in prison for around three years after being convicted in corruption cases that he categorically denies. Before entering politics, Imran enjoyed a celebrated 21-year international career and captained Pakistan to their first World Cup title in 1992. He became Pakistan’s prime minister in 2018 and remained in office until 2022. More details emerge {{/usCountry}}

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According to the report, the ECB was concerned about the possibility of a repeat of the extraordinary events at The Oval in 2006. On that occasion, Pakistan did not return to the field after tea following a dispute over a ball-tampering decision involving their team. England were subsequently awarded the match, which remains the only Test to have been forfeited.

Gould therefore sought advice and diplomatic assistance from the Foreign Office in anticipation of a potentially serious disruption at Lord’s.

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The situation ultimately did not reach that point. Sky chose to push the interview to the latter part of the lunch interval rather than air it immediately. By the time the programme was shown, Pakistan’s players were prepared to return for the second session.

The broadcast was also handled differently for viewers in Pakistan. PTV, which was carrying the match using Sky’s pictures, replaced the interview segment with advertising rather than showing the conversation involving Imran Khan’s sons.

Speaking of the second Test between England and Pakistan, the hosts are in the driver's seat after extending their lead to 261. The visitors were bundled out for 110 in the first innings after Ollie Robinson scalped four wickets.