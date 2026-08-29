Pakistan coach reacts to PCB's threat of pulling out of Lord's Test over Sky Sports' interview with Imran Khan's sons

Despite the tension, a version of the interview was eventually broadcast, and Pakistan’s players returned to the field following lunch. Speaking about the episode, Sarfaraz indicated that the matter did not affect the team’s preparations or the players’ focus.

Sky Sports broadcast an interview with Suleiman and Kasim Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan, who has spent the past three years in prison. According to reports, the PCB had warned the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that it could consider cancelling the ongoing Test and the remainder of Pakistan’s three-match tour if the interview was aired.

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed revealed that neither he nor his players were aware of the PCB's (Pakistan Cricket Board) reported threat of pulling the team out of the Lord’s Test and potentially abandoning the rest of the England tour over a Sky Sports interview featuring Imran Khan ’s sons. The controversy unfolded during the lunch interval on the opening day of the second Test between England and Pakistan.

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"I don't know anything. I'm just focusing on the match. You're talking about the interview? We don't know about the interview," Sarfaraz told reporters after the close of play on Day 2.

When asked if there was ever a possibility of his players not returning to the field on Day 1 after the lunch break, the former Pakistan captain said, "All are OK. We were having lunch at that time."

The interview was conducted by former England captain and current Sky Sports broadcaster Michael Atherton. During the conversation, Suleiman and Kasim raised concerns about their father’s treatment and security while in custody and questioned the response of the UK government to his situation.

More about Imran's situation Imran, now 73, remains one of the most influential figures in Pakistan’s sporting and political history. A world-class all-rounder, he played international cricket for 21 years and captained Pakistan to their maiden World Cup title in 1992.

He later entered politics and served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 until 2022. He has remained in prison since 2023 after being convicted in corruption-related cases, allegations he has denied.

The controversy surrounding the Sky interview came against an already politically sensitive backdrop. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is also Pakistan’s interior minister.

The broadcast also highlighted a difference in how the incident was presented to audiences in the two countries. In Pakistan, the match is being shown by state broadcaster PTV using Sky’s international feed. However, PTV did not broadcast the interview involving Imran Khan’s sons.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the lunch break, Pakistan returned to the field, and the Test continued without interruption. By the end of the second day, England had moved 261 runs ahead, reaching 81 for 3 in their second innings.