'Ek koi aur Sharma tha, kaun maalum hai?': Abhishek Sharma's priceless reaction after surpassing Rohit in record books

Abhishek Sharma set the Wankhede Stadium alight as he put on an exhibition of power-hitting to lead India to a 150-run win over England in the fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium. Abhishek broke the record for the highest score by an Indian in the shortest format of the game, creaming 135 runs in just 54 balls with seven fours and a whopping 13 sixes. Cricket - Fifth T20 International - India v England - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - February 2, 2025 India's Abhishek Sharma walks after losing his wicket, caught by England's Jofra Archer off the bowling of Adil Rashid REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis(REUTERS)

Apart from setting a new highest score for an Indian in the format, Abhishek also broke the record for most sixes hit by a player from the country in a T20I match. The previous record was 10 held by Rohit Sharma. “Of course, Rohit Sharma!” said Abhishek in a video on the BCCI's website when he was asked about which other “Sharma” put a display like that in the past.

Abhishek also explained his celebration on crossing his half-century - he had held up his index finger and thumb. “This is ‘Love’,” he said. “I used to manifest this - how I would celebrate if I score a century. But when it happened, I was totally blank. All the emotions were natural,” said Abhishek.

‘Felt coach and captain believe in me more than I believe myself’

Abhishek's place in the squad had come under the scanner before the start of the series. While he had scored a century against Zimbabwe in just his second T20I, Abhishek had since managed just one half-century in nine innings after that before the first T20I against England at the Eden Gardens. He started this series by smashing 79 runs in 34 balls in Kolkata which powered India to their dominant seven-wicket win.

After that, though, he recorded scores of 12, 24 and 29 before the century at the Wankhede. “I know that whenever it is my day, I will go for it even if it is just the first ball of the match. Today, luckily, it was my day. So, very grateful,” he said.

The 24-year-old further lauded captain Surakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir for the trust they have shown in him. “I felt they believe in me more than I believe in myself. I got a lot of motivation from that. I really like that the captain and coach have maintained that we have to keep an aggressive intent. It's a great thing to hear from a captain or coach,” he said.