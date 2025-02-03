Sanju Samson set for lengthy spell on sidelines after fracturing index finger; to miss Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

Sanju Samson will miss Kerala's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Jammu and Kashmir as he was sidelined due to an injury. The India wicketkeeper-batter fractured his index finger after being hit by a Jofra Archer delivery during the fifth and final T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After fracturing his finger, Sanju Samson has been ruled out for 4-6 weeks. (PTI)

According to a report by the news agency PTI, Sanju Samson has already returned home to Thiruvananthapuram. He will start training after completing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

For the uninitiated, every player needs to get a go-ahead from the NCA before returning to competitive cricket. As things stand, Sanju Samson will be making his return in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for Rajasthan Royals.

"Samson has fractured his right index finger. It will take him five to six weeks before he can resume proper nets. So there is no chance of him playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-final for Kerala (vs J&K) in Pune from February 8-12," PTI quoted a source as saying.

"In all likelihood, his comeback will happen in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals," the source added.

Samson was hit on the third ball of the match bowled by Archer. The delivery was close to 150 kmph. As per the report, the swelling on Sanju's finger increased once he was back in the dugout. The scans then showed a fracture.

Sanju Samson struggles for runs against England

Sanju Samson, who entered the T20I series against England on the back of three centuries in the last five T20Is, had a poor outing in the five-match series.

The right-hander scored just 51 runs in five games, with 26 in the first T20I in Kolkata being his top score. He got out while playing the same shot against the short deliveries bowled by Archer, Mark Wood, and Saqib Mahmood.

Earlier, Sanju Samson was not named in India's squad for the three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy. The 30-year-old will now have to wait for his next opportunity.

In India colours, he will most likely be next seen in an away series against Bangladesh in August.

After failing to attend a preparatory camp, Sanju Samson had recently missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy.