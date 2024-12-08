Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll smash stellar centuries as India concede their highest total in women's ODI history

A pair of centuries by Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry helped Australia set the highest total ever recorded against India in a women’s ODI, with Australia’s innings at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane concluding at 371-5 after a power-packed 105 off just 75 deliveries by all-rounder Perry. Ellyse Perry celebrates her century vs India at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane.(Australian Associated Press)

In an innings where she pilfered the Indian bowling for seven boundaries and a whopping six sixes, Perry shared a 92-run partnership for the second wicket with opener Voll, who scored 101, as well as a 98-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney. This was 34-year-old Perry’s third WODI century, and fifth across formats internationally, while it was Voll's maiden century in just her second WODI.

Perry also joins the small list of players with at least six maximums in an ODI innings, with the maximum number of sixes in one innings standing at nine. Perry’s hitting allowed Australia to set their third-highest ODI total ever, as well as their highest since 1997, when they scored 412 against Denmark in Mumbai in the famous match where Belinda Clark scored the only double century in women’s ODI history.

This is the fourth occasion India have conceded 300+ in a WODI, with Australia responsible for all those innings. This is the second time in 2024 that Australia have set the record for highest WODI total vs India, having scored 338 in Mumbai on their own tour earlier this year.

Australia dominate India on home turf

Australia continued their strong form against India, having comfortably won the first ODI of this three match series by 5 wickets after the visitors were bowled out for just 100. India’s struggle down under continued as the bowlers were laid into by Perry, particularly debutant Minnu Mani and Priya Mishra. Although Mishra ultimately dismissed Perry, it was at the expense of 88 runs in her allotted 10 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur didn't have the answers to stop Perry and co's onslaught.

Australia’s innings began with a 130-run opening partnership between Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield, with Litchfield scoring 60 runs before India could finally dismiss her and break the partnership. Voll continued the good work with Perry, but was gone right after reaching her century, not able to capitalise and go harder at the Indian bowlers after her strong start.

Beth Mooney also played a rapid hand as she added on 56, before captain Tahlia McGrath stepped in to finish the innings with an unbeaten 20* off 12 deliveries as wickets were falling around her.

With a record chase needed from the bat of India, the team faltered early as Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for just 9 runs, making a big target look even bigger with one of India’s star batters back in the hut early in the piece.