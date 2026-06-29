End of cricket's most dramatic all-round package: Ben Stokes proved that greatness was never only about runs and wickets

Ben Stokes did not retire like a normal cricketer because he was never a normal cricketer. The announcement came in the middle of a Test match, during the deciding game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, with England still trying to save a series and Stokes still trying to bend one last contest to his will. He then took a wicket moments after the news broke, walked out to open in his final innings, smashed 30 off 20 balls, and left to a standing ovation.

Ben Stokes's sudden retirement has left the cricket world in shock.(Action Images via Reuters)

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That was Stokes in one frame: drama, defiance, theatre, skill, chaos and consequence.

The numbers are big enough to demand respect. He leaves Test cricket with 122 matches, 7,273 runs and 252 wickets. Across formats, he played 279 internationals, scoring 11,321 runs and taking 352 wickets. He made 19 international hundreds, took England through two World Cup finals, and became only the second cricketer after Jacques Kallis to complete the double of 7,000 Test runs and 250 Test wickets.

But the question with Stokes was never only about numbers. Purely statistically, he was not the greatest all-rounder. Kallis was a superior batter. Imran Khan and Richard Hadlee were superior bowlers. Garry Sobers had a level of genius that still sits almost outside comparison. Even Ian Botham’s early peak was more explosive in the scorebook.

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{{^usCountry}} Stokes’ claim is different. He might be cricket’s most complete modern all-rounder because he could affect a match in almost every way possible. Not flawless, but frighteningly complete {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stokes’ claim is different. He might be cricket’s most complete modern all-rounder because he could affect a match in almost every way possible. Not flawless, but frighteningly complete {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As a Test batter, Stokes was not consistently elite. A career in the mid-30s average bracket tells its own story. He had loose periods, rash dismissals, and long stretches where the idea of Stokes was more dangerous than the actual output. Fourteen Test hundreds in 122 matches is excellent for an all-rounder, but it is not the record of a great specialist batter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a Test batter, Stokes was not consistently elite. A career in the mid-30s average bracket tells its own story. He had loose periods, rash dismissals, and long stretches where the idea of Stokes was more dangerous than the actual output. Fourteen Test hundreds in 122 matches is excellent for an all-rounder, but it is not the record of a great specialist batter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His white-ball bowling numbers are also not untouchable. In ODIs, he made 3,463 runs at over 41, but his 74 wickets came at a high average. In T20Is, 585 runs and 26 wickets do not explain his legend by themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His white-ball bowling numbers are also not untouchable. In ODIs, he made 3,463 runs at over 41, but his 74 wickets came at a high average. In T20Is, 585 runs and 26 wickets do not explain his legend by themselves. {{/usCountry}}

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Yet cricket is not played on spreadsheets alone. Stokes’ career lives in the moments where normal calculation collapsed.

The 2019 World Cup final needed nerve; he made 84 not out and batted again in the Super Over. Headingley 2019 needed madness; he made 135 not out and turned an impossible Ashes chase into folklore. The 2022 T20 World Cup final needed restraint; he made an unbeaten half-century in a chase where panic could have swallowed England.

Also Read: Ben Stokes admits he burned himself out as England great explains shock retirement: ‘The best thing for me right now’

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That range is the real argument. Stokes could bat time, launch counterattacks, bowl hostile spells, change fields, take blinders, carry a dressing room, and drag a team emotionally through crisis. He was not just an all-rounder. He was an event-management system in spikes.

The flaws matter too. The 2016 T20 World Cup final scar, the 2017 off-field controversy, injuries, mental exhaustion, the Ashes hole in his captaincy record, and Bazball’s occasional stubbornness all belong in the same career. Stokes was not clean, calm or statistically perfect.

But completeness is not perfection. It is usefulness under every condition. And for more than a decade, when England needed a batter, bowler, captain, fighter, finisher or symbol, Stokes kept finding a way to become whichever version the match demanded.

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That is why his retirement feels bigger than one player leaving. It feels like the end of cricket’s most dramatic all-round package.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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