ENG vs IND: With unwanted four-figure milestone in sight, Virat Kohli aims to end century drought in Manchester

Virat Kohli's career was once defined by his abilities to score centuries and break records at will. Hailed as the ‘run machine’, the former India skipper had arguably the best chance to level Sachin Tendulkar's all-time international record of 100 centuries. But the last three years have been tough on Kohli as the star India batter, who has been on a century drought during the period, now stands on the verge of a reaching an unwanted milestone.

On November 23, 2019, Kohli had last scored a century in international cricket. It was against Bangladesh in the historic Pink Ball Test in Kolkata en route to his match-winning score of 136. Since then, Kohli has scored 2537 runs across the three formats, reaching the half-century mark 24 times, but fell short of the much-eluded three-figure mark each time.

With his dismissal for just 16 runs on Thursday, in the second ODI against England, Kohli's stretch extended to 77 innings across formats and a total of 964 days.

India have one more match to play in the tour, the third ODI match in Manchester and just like his last 77 opportunities, Kohli would be raring to get to his 71st international century.

However, if Kohli misses it yet again, he will be guaranteed to reach an unwanted century-drought milestone of 1000 days as the star India batter has been rested from the limited-overs tour of West Indies. The tour, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, will begin from July 22 and end on August 8. India then only have the Asia Cup tournament to play, whose squad is yet to be announced and the dates yet to be fixed. Kohli is hence all set to breach the 1000-day mark if he fails to score a century in Manchester.

Kohli has played three ODI matches previously at the venue and has scored 150 runs in three innings with scores of 77, 72 and 1, all of which came during ther 2019 World Cup tournament.

