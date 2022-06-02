'I feel your pain': Warner shares hilarious message for Conway after Kiwi batter falls prey to Broad in ENG vs NZ

Hosts England were off to a blistering start under new captain Ben Stokes as their fast bowlers scythed through New Zealand batting on Day 1 of the opening Test at Lord's on Thursday. The veteran pairing of James Anderson and Stuart Broad was recalled to the squad for the first red-ball game of the English summer, and both seamers did not disappoint.

Anderson, 39, handed the hosts the perfect start by dismissing New Zealand opener Will Young for one, with Jonny Bairstow grabbing a one-handed stunner in the slips. Anderson next removed Tom Latham, who played a back-foot drive outside off and sliced it to Bairstow at the third slip. Broad then joined the party by plucking the wicket of Devon Conway (3), with Bairstow taking his third grab in 40 minutes of play.

While New Zealand were in a kneeling position at the mecca of cricket, David Warner came up with a hilarious message for Conway, who fell prey to Broad's fullish delivery in the sixth stump channel. "Devon Conway I feel your pain," wrote the Australian.

David Warner's story (Instagram)

Warner is no stranger to Broad's bowling display. England's leading wicket-taker in the 2019 Ashes, Broad dismissed David Warner a staggering seven out of 10 times as the Australia opener managed only 95 total runs across the series.

On his impressive record against Warner, Broad had said in an interview that conditions and timing of the series created a perfect platform for him to succeed versus Warner. "I got lucky, in the sense that it was a really good summer to bowl with a brand-new ball in England.

"It had that dryness of pitches - probably due to the World Cup - that just nipped off the seam. I was fresh, I was buzzing, I was excited because it was my first international cricket of the summer - for guys who had played in the World Cup, it was maybe a different story," Broad told The Analyst's Virtual Cricket Club last year.

Talking about New Zealand's batting collapse, the Kiwis were 12-4 after key batter Kane Williamson was caught behind off debutant Matthew Potts, who returned 3/8 from his first eight overs.

England, who are on a run of just one win in their last 17 Test matches, have Brendon McCullum, one of the Black Caps’ great players, as the head coach, with Stokes as the new leader in whites.

