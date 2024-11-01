London [UK], : Five players received their maiden central contract while seven players were awarded two year contracts as England announceed their central contract list for 2024-25 cycle. England announce central contract list for 2024-25

The list was announced on Friday and saw a total of 29 players getting the central contracts. This included seven two-year contracts, 19 annual contracts and three development contracts. as per ICC.

Among the seven players awarded a two-year central contract are England Test captain Ben Stokes and white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Stokes, who previously had a one-year contract, has now extended it to a two-year term.

The other players included in the two-year contract list are England's leading Test batter Joe Root, emerging talent Harry Brook, as well as pacer Gus Atkinson, who had a breakthrough home Test summe with 34 wickets in just six matches, wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Mark Wood.

Jamie Smith is one of five players to receive an England central contract for the first time under the new multi-year system. The others are Will Jacks, Shoaib Bashir, Phil Salt and Olly Stone, each of whom has been awarded a one-year contract.

Jamie in particular has been impressive, with 637 runs in nine Tests at an average of 42.46, with a century and four fifties. Jacks and Salt are a vital part of English white-ball set-up while Bashir and Stone are next generation of England bowling line-up aiming to replace the likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach etc.

All-rounder Jacob Bethell and pacer Josh Hull, who made their international debuts in recent months against Australia and Sri Lanka respectively, have also secured development contracts for the first time, joining John Turner.

Contract list:

Two-year contracts: Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

One-year contracts: Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes.

Development contracts: Jacob Bethell, Josh Hull, John Turner.

