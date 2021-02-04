England batsman Zak Crawley ruled out of first two Tests against India with wrist injury

England's preparations for the four-match Test series against India took a hit after top-order batsman Zak Crawley was ruled out of the first two Tests with a wrist injury, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday.

Crawley, who turned 23 on Wednesday, had slipped on the marble floor of the Chepauk dressing room, thereby injuring his wrist.

Crawley who was the only England cricketer not to take part in the training session on Wednesday, was taken for scans, which later revealed a sprain in the joint leading to local inflammation.

"Scan results have confirmed that Crawley has jarred his right wrist, which has sprained the joint and led to local inflammation.

"The Kent player sustained the injury during England’s practice in Chennai on Tuesday when he slipped on the marble floor leaving the dressing rooms onto the field of play," said ECB in a statement.

The England medical team will continue to assess his progress over the next few weeks.

The wrist injury to Crawley has more or less confirmed England's openers for the first Test in Chennai starting on Friday. It was supposed to be a toss-up between Dom Sibley and Crawley but now it looks like Sibley will be the one to partner Burns in the series opener.