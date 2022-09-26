England captain accuses Deepti of 'lying' after India bowler breaks silence with 'we warned her' comment on Dean run-out

As her run-out is still making waves in the cricket world, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma revealed on Monday that Charlie Dean was warned multiple times before she effected the much-talked-about dismissal in the third and final ODI versus England. Dean's 47 while batting at number nine have given England, who slumped to 53-6, the hope of chasing down a target of 170 before Deepti ran her out. Despite being allowed under cricket's rules, running out a non-striker backing up reignited an intense debate over the 'spirit of the game', as veterans and experts shared polarizing views on the episode at Lord's. India won the match by 16 runs to give a fairy-tale ending to legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Woh plan tha hum logon ka, kyunki woh baar baar... Hum warn bhi kar chuke the usko. Jo rules mein hain, jo guidelines hain, uske according hi humne kiya (We had planned this as she was not paying heed to our repeated warnings. We acted according to the rules and the guidelines," Deepti told reporters upon her arrival in Kolkata.

Also Read | Kapil Dev's blunt take on 'Spirit of Cricket' debate after Deepti Sharma run-out: 'There should be a simple rule...'

Deepti said that they had informed the umpires before running out Dean. “Umpires ko bola tha hum logon ne, but still woh wahin par thi. Hum log kuchh nahin kar sakte the. (We did inform the umpires, but she continued to do it. There was nothing we could do)," the 25-year-old added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England captain Heather Knight has responded to the controversy while contradicting Deepti's statement about "warning" to Dean. Knight said the dismissal wasn't outside of the law by any means but refuted the Indian's claim, adding that the visiting side doesn't need to justify the run-out by "lying".

“The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate,” Knight tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings,” she added.

The MCC on Sunday stamped its approval on Deepti's run-out of Dean and said there was nothing wrong with it. The game's governing body said the decision was "properly" made.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more," the MCC said in its statement.

“MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen,” it further read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON