England cricketers to arrive in India in two batches, will be under strict quarantine
The England cricket team is set to arrive in India in two batches for their four-test series against the Virat Kohli-led side starting from February 5 in Chennai.
The Joe Root-led side which is currently in Sri Lanka will arrive in India on January 27. However, there is a small group consisting of players who are not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka, which will fly directly from the UK to India on January 22.
“The main group from Sri Lanka will arrive on 27th January. We also have a smaller group leaving on the 22nd January,” a top official of the England team management told Hindustan Times, indicating a couple of changes or addition to the England Test team is more or less certain.
This also means that vice-captain Ben Stokes, who is not in Sri Lanka, is set to return to the side for the India series.
Also read: Ajinkya’s Unbreakables or the myth of regeneration
The two batches of England cricketers will be under strict quarantine in Chennai, which will be their base in India for starters. The duration and protocols of the quarantine period are however, yet to be confirmed.
“The directives are still to be confirmed by the BCCI. We will be under quarantine. That quarantine period is still to be confirmed by the BCCI,” the official added.
When enquired about the concerns related to the UK strain of Covid-19, he said the England cricketers are well aware of the scenario and all of them will follow the guidelines.
“There are always concerns, but our protocols and efforts in keeping safe are excellent. These protocols will continue to be implemented in India. We remain vigilant and respectful of the Sri Lankan authorities and we will do everything that is possible to keep our players and the general population safe. We will do the same in India,” he said.
Also read: From Mumbai to Chennai, families of unlikely heroes rejoice in victory
England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was the only cricketer to return Covid-positive on arrival in Sri Lanka, has fully recovered and is likely to travel to India with the rest of squad.
“Moeen Ali has fully recovered and is now training with the squad,” the official said.
England are slated to announce their squad for the India series on Thursday.
India, meanwhile, announced their squad for the first two Tests. Regular captain Virat Kohli and fit-again Ishant Sharma returned to the side while young opener Prithvi Shaw and right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini were left out.
The young Indian side which humbled Australia 2-1 has largely been retained with Axar Patel being the only new member.
The addition of all-rounder Hardik Pandya to the Test squad also means he has been cleared to bowl.
India are scheduled to play 4 Tests, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs against England
Here is the full schedule of India vs England 2021.
India vs England 2021, Test series Schedule
1st Test: Chennai | 5th Feb-9th Feb
2nd Test: Chennai | 13th Feb-17th Feb
3rd Test: Ahmedabad | 24th Feb-28th Feb (D/N)
4th Test: Ahmedabad | 4th-8th March
India vs England 2021, T20I series Schedule
1st T20I: Ahmedabad | 12th March
2nd T20I: Ahmedabad | 14th March
3rd T20I: Ahmedabad | 16th March
4th T20I: Ahmedabad | 18th March
5th T20I: Ahmedabad | 20th March
India vs England 2021, ODI series schedule:
1st ODI: Pune | 23rd March
2nd ODI: Pune | 26th March
3rd ODI: Pune, 28th March
