IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: From Mumbai to Chennai, families of unlikely heroes rejoice in victory
Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. India won the four test series 2-1. (PTI)
Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. India won the four test series 2-1. (PTI)
cricket

India vs Australia: From Mumbai to Chennai, families of unlikely heroes rejoice in victory

India vs Australia: Sundar is already a star in the IPL, but a Test debut is bigger than the league’s multi-crore deal and high-octane action.
READ FULL STORY
By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:46 AM IST

While the drama unfolded in Brisbane, back in Chennai, Washington Sundar’s family was drowning in a sea of phone calls. From well-wishers to journalists, everyone wanted to hear from them. The 21-year-old Sundar was one of the many unlikely heroes of an implausible win. It was also the off-spinning all-rounder’s Test debut, elevated straight from net-bowler status to match-winner, in a Test where he picked up four wickets, including the prize scalps of Steve Smith and David Warner and scored a sparkling 62 in his first foray with the bat at that level.

Sundar’s father Mani had dreamt that he would make his debut in this series.

Also read: A new team comes of age

“Perhaps because he is living his dream through Washington,” says sister Shailaja, a Tamil Nadu state cricketer herself. “My father was a Ranji trophy probable in the early 90’s. But there were many established players like WV Raman, Krish Srikkanth, L Sivaramakrishnan, so he didn’t get his chance. He told Washi, when he called to wish Dad on his birthday on Jan 4, that he would get to play a test on the tour.”

Sundar is already a star in the IPL, but a Test debut is bigger than the league’s multi-crore deal and high-octane action.

Also watching the action with pride was Chitra Ravichandran, R Ashwin’s mother, even though India’s frontline spinner was ruled out with an injury and replaced by Sundar for the final Test.

“I could feel in Ashwin’s voice when I would speak with him during the matches this time. I have never seen him so happy,” said Chitra. “He has always given everything, played with pain, planned meticulously. It’s very satisfying to see him achieve something that can really be called an outstanding result.”

Before the final Test, Ashwin had topped an outstanding series with the ball with a heroic stand with Hanuma Vihari, with both batsmen battling injuries, to deny a rampaging Australia a win in the third Test.

At Brisbane, another player thrown into the deep end was Shardul Thakur. For all practical purposes, this was his Test debut. In the only Test he played before this, he had bowled 10 balls before hobbling off the field. Like with Sundar, Thakur’s father Narendra had seen adulation for his cricketer son before in the IPL, but this was something else.

“It felt like you get real respect after Test victories. I saw all of Shardul’s runs as well as wickets,” he said.

Thakur’s family lives near Kelva beach, 111 km from Mumbai, where they are farmers. Growing up, Thakur made a 7-hour journey to Mumbai and back from this house to play matches in the city.

“I can’t wait to make home-made chicken and mutton for him,” said his mother Hansa.

“His diet permitting,” said Narendra.

Also read: Ajinkya’s Unbreakables or the myth of regeneration

Perhaps the family to whom this series victory means the most belongs to Mohammed Siraj, who made his debut in the victory in the second Test in Melbourne and found himself the leader of the bowling attack in the fourth Test.

Siraj’s father, who drove an auto-rickshaw all his life and pushed his son to pursue cricket, passed away while the white-ball leg of the tour was on. Siraj was given a chance to go back to India, but chose to stay on to honour his father’s dreams. He bowled the most overs for India through the series (131.2) and took the most wickets (13) and led the attack with his maiden five-wicket haul at the Gabba.

“I wish our father was there to see him do so well,” his brother Ismail had said during the match. Siraj had looked to the heavens after his fifer and spoken a few words. At the end of match, he was one of the band of unlikely heroes doing a victory lap with the tricolour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia

Related Stories

India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball bowled by Australia's Pat Cummins.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball bowled by Australia's Pat Cummins.(AP)
cricket

Pujara v Cummins: Immoveable object vs unstoppable force

By Snehal Pradhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:23 AM IST
India vs Australia: These are athletes who deal in volume, display excellence in bulk. If they were in theatre, they would be accused of hogging the stage. They do, because they are too good to be dislodged.
READ FULL STORY
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, January 19, 2021.(via REUTERS)
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, January 19, 2021.(via REUTERS)
cricket

Ajinkya’s Unbreakables or the myth of regeneration

By Sharda Ugra
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane’s India took on regeneration as it is meant to be; a natural state, their only way of remaining sane on tour, writes Sharda Ugra.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary.(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary.(AP)
cricket

Test Rankings: Pant becomes highest-ranked keeper-batsman after Gabba win

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:18 PM IST
India vs Australia: In the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday, Pant climbed up to his career-best 13th position to become the highest-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Sunil Gavaskar(PTI)
File photo of Sunil Gavaskar(PTI)
cricket

‘Young India has shown the way’, Sunil Gavaskar lauds contribution of youngsters

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Lauding the gumption shown by the Indian players during the Test series, Gavaskar stated that a young India has scripted history on the Australian soil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian fans cheer their team during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
Indian fans cheer their team during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

CA lauds India for Test series win; thanks BCCI for making it a success

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:30 PM IST
India vs Australia: A second-string Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba here to win the four-Test series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday in Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Harbhajan Singh.(SPORTZPICS for IPL)
File image of Harbhajan Singh.(SPORTZPICS for IPL)
cricket

'As my contract comes to an end': Harbhajan thanks CSK in heartfelt tweet

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:19 PM IST
The veteran bowler, in the same tweet, also mentioned that his two-year contract with the franchise has come to an end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant, centre, is congratulated by teammates.(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant, centre, is congratulated by teammates.(AP)
cricket

'Jarurat padegi ghar se bulaenge’: Jadeja recalls 4-year-old chat with Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:38 AM IST
India vs Australia: With this historic win, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they won the Test series Down Under 2-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant carries the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia.(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant carries the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia.(AP)
cricket

'Left me with egg on my face': Vaughan after India's historic win Down Under

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:44 AM IST
India vs Australia: After losing the first Test in a dramatic fashion, and then losing most players due to injuries, India pulled off a comeback series win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday,(PTI)
Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday,(PTI)
cricket

'Ravi Shastri and India's youngsters achieved the impossible': Shoaib Akhtar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:57 AM IST
India vs Australia: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, in a Youtube video, explained the reasons behind India's win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of England cricket team.(ECB/Getty Images)
File image of England cricket team.(ECB/Getty Images)
cricket

England team to arrive in India in 2 batches, will be under strict quarantine

By Aritra Mukherjee
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:52 AM IST
India vs England: This also means that vice-captain Ben Stokes, who is not in Sri Lanka, is set to return to the side for the India series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri and Indian Skipper Ajinkya Rahane addresses a press conference after winning the test series against Australia, in Brisbane on Tuesday. ((ANI Photo))
Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri and Indian Skipper Ajinkya Rahane addresses a press conference after winning the test series against Australia, in Brisbane on Tuesday. ((ANI Photo))
cricket

'I got emotional, had tears in my eyes': Ravi Shastri after India's historic win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:10 AM IST
India vs Australia: Known for his one-liners, Shastri was still gathering his thoughts after what unfolded here. A mammoth target of 328 was chased down without too much fuss by a fearless bunch of youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, January 19, 2021.(via REUTERS)
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, January 19, 2021.(via REUTERS)
cricket

Ajinkya’s Unbreakables or the myth of regeneration

By Sharda Ugra
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane’s India took on regeneration as it is meant to be; a natural state, their only way of remaining sane on tour, writes Sharda Ugra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Shastri gives a speech in dressing room,(BCCI/Screenshot)
Ravi Shastri gives a speech in dressing room,(BCCI/Screenshot)
cricket

‘Whole world will stand up, salute you’: Shastri's dressing room speech - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:32 AM IST
‘Whole world will stand up & salute you’: Shastri hails Rahane & Co in dressing room speech
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. India won the four test series 2-1. (PTI)
Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. India won the four test series 2-1. (PTI)
cricket

From Mumbai to Chennai, families of unlikely heroes rejoice in victory

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:46 AM IST
India vs Australia: Sundar is already a star in the IPL, but a Test debut is bigger than the league’s multi-crore deal and high-octane action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini celebrate the winning runs in the fifth day of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. REUTERS(via REUTERS)
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini celebrate the winning runs in the fifth day of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. REUTERS(via REUTERS)
cricket

Despite injuries to key players, India pull off miraculous comeback

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:06 AM IST
India vs Australia: Defeated, depleted, and damaged, Team India rise from the ruins to fashion a miraculous turnaround in Australia
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball bowled by Australia's Pat Cummins.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball bowled by Australia's Pat Cummins.(AP)
cricket

Pujara v Cummins: Immoveable object vs unstoppable force

By Snehal Pradhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:23 AM IST
India vs Australia: These are athletes who deal in volume, display excellence in bulk. If they were in theatre, they would be accused of hogging the stage. They do, because they are too good to be dislodged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP