England fast bowler smashes chair on staircase after hurting his knee, gets punished by ICC in unusual turn of events

As if the injury was not enough for Reece Topley. ICC inflicted more pain on the England left-arm pacer after finding him guilty of breaching the players' code of conduct. The result? A demerit point to his record and a 15% fine. He, however, only has himself to blame, at least for the ICC punishment. Topley, who hurt his knee in his delivery in the first T20I against West Indies in Barbados on Saturday, smashed a chair in anger while walking back to the pavilion, resulting in a breach of the code of conduct. England's wicket keeper Phil Salt tends to Reece Topley after he fell bowling against West Indies during the first T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados(AP)

The 30-year-old lanky pacer injured his right knee during his delivery stride in the series opener. Despite his attempt to continue bowling after a brief rain delay, he could not continue. Topley exited the field after just one more delivery and did not participate further in the match.

This incident marks yet another unfortunate setback in a career plagued by injuries. As he walked up the steps to the players' pavilion, Topley was seen picking up a chair and forcefully slamming it against the staircase handrail.

Reece Topley was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC's Code of Conduct, with Article 2.2 relating to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match." He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson, the ICC's match referee, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to his fine, one demerit point was added to Topley's disciplinary record. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. However, this was Topley's first such offence within the time period.

Reece Topley's injury and anger issues

This outburst echoed a previous incident he had in Mumbai during the 50-over World Cup in October 2023, when he angrily pushed a chair aside after suffering what would later be diagnosed as a tournament-ending fracture in his left index finger.

While the severity of his latest injury remains uncertain, it has already sidelined him from England's second match in Barbados, which they secured with a seven-wicket victory on Sunday. This adds to a concerning history of injuries, including a stress fracture in his back and a rolled ankle—sustained on a boundary sponge during a practice match in Brisbane—that prevented him from participating in England's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign.

England lead the five-match series 2-0.