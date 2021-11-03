Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
England pacer Tymal Mills ruled out of T20 World Cup due to thigh strain
cricket

England pacer Tymal Mills ruled out of T20 World Cup due to thigh strain

Reece Topley has been added to the England World Cup squad following his role as travelling reserve.
England's Tymal Mills reacts after Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka hit a boundary on his delivery during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, UAE, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.(AP)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:34 PM IST
ANI | , Dubai

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced that pacer Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a right thigh strain.

Mills sustained the injury bowling in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah. Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury.

The England death specialist sustained the injury after the third delivery of the 14th over against Sri Lanka and left the field limping without completing his over. Chris Woakes then completed the remaining balls of the over.

Surrey's Reece Topley has been added to the England World Cup squad following his role as travelling reserve.

t20 world cup
