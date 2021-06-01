England skipper Root hit on hand by a ball delivered by coach Silverwood: Report

England are in preparation mode ahead of the start of their Test series against New Zealand and the hosts were handed a big injury scare after captain Joe Root was hit on his right hand during practice. The ball that injured Root was delivered by head coach Chris Silverwood from the 'dog-thrower' training device, according to a Daily Mail report.

England's first Test against New Zealand begins Wednesday at the Lord's in London. The Kiwis will take on India in the final of the World Test Championship in Southampton from June 18, after completing their series against England.

India will then face England in a five-match Test series.

The report further stated that Root immediately left the nets to seek attention after the painful blow and then worked indoors with assistant coach Paul Collingwood before returning to the nets again.

Root was the mainstay of England's batting during their tours of Sri Lanka and India earlier this year, where his knocks brought him back into contention as among the leading batsmen of his generation.

The Kiwis too have been warming up for the series which will act as a great preparation for Kane Williamson's team ahead of the big face off against Virat Kohli's India.

Kohli and his men hit the gym on Monday ahead of their departure for England on Tuesday.