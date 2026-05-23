England star departs RCB camp on eve of playoffs, returns home following finger injury to prepare for Test series

The 22-year-old played seven matches for RCB in this league stage, stepping in to replace compatriot Phil Salt after he too was injured earlier in the campaign. However, Salt is expected to return to fitness and play an important role as RCB try to defend their title, explaining why RCB were happy to let the dynamic batter return to the UK.

In a statement released by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the board confirmed that Bethell has suffered an injury to his finger that necessitated his return, citing a ‘left ring finger’ injury that will prevent him from taking further part in RCB’s campaign this summer.

England batting star Jacob Bethell has been released from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad ahead of the IPL 2026 playoffs, returning to England where he will undergo a brief rehabilitation process before the national team’s Test matches against New Zealand this summer.

RCB wait for Phil Salt's return Bethell didn’t quite live up to expectations this IPL following a stellar T20 World Cup performance, which included a century in a losing cause against India in the semifinal. Bethell was only able to score 96 runs in the tournament, not able to leave a mark, but remains one to watch for the future.

Bethell has worked his way into England’s Test team over the last year, announcing himself at the level with a memorable century in New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground earlier this year. He is expected to be a key part of England’s system as they try to right the ship after intense pressure following the 4-1 Ashes drubbing.

RCB, meanwhile, turned to Venkatesh Iyer to open the batting in the absence of Bethell for their final group stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but will likely turn to Salt to take over that role, reprising his spot alongside Virat Kohli at the top of the order.

RCB will begin their playoff campaign and attempted title defence with a Qualifier 1 matchup against Gujarat Titans, to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala next week.