England to travel for India Test series without captain Ben Stokes? Star left-hander drops scary update

England star Ben Stokes recently came out of retirement in ODIs to bolster the side's squad for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. Stokes left the format last year, following his ascendancy to Test captaincy and an increased workload management, in addition to knee issues. Now that Stokes has returned to the ODI team, there could be a major concern for the English Test team – a potential absence of its Test captain for the 2024 tour of India. England are scheduled to play five Tests against India across January, February, and March of 2024, and Stokes could miss out on the series due to issues with his knee.

England's Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Pat Cummins in Ashes 2023(Action Images via Reuters)

The all-rounder is likely to undergo knee surgery once the ODI World Cup concludes, raising doubts about his availability for the crucial five-match away series. Stokes, once a premier all-rounder, has faced challenges in bowling this summer due to chronic tendonitis in his knee. As a result, he has primarily featured as a specialist batter in the last three Ashes Tests and will continue in that role during the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand and the subsequent World Cup in India next month.

While Stokes has expressed his intention to address his long-pending surgery after the World Cup, specific details regarding the procedure remain undisclosed.

"I know what's going to happen, I just don't think now is right time to say what I'm doing," Stokes told reporters on Thursday ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand.

"I've been having some good conversations with some specialists. There is a plan in place. It's nice knowing after the World Cup we've got something, a really good plan we can do and we can stick to."

"I want to be playing next summer as a genuine all-rounder. This winter is all about playing this World Cup, then getting this knee sorted," he added.

Can Stokes really miss India series?

If the England Test captain opts for surgery after the World Cup, there's a possibility that he might face a race against the clock to regain fitness for the five-Test series in India, scheduled to commence on January 25.

Recovery from knee surgery typically requires a minimum of 8-12 weeks, contingent on the operation's complexity and the duration needed for thorough rehabilitation. Given that he holds a lucrative IPL contract, the most suitable timeframe for his return could potentially align with the next year's IPL, considering the time required to resume playing at the highest level of cricket. Stokes is currently contracted with Chennai Super Kings, who signed him for INR 16.25 crore in the 2023 auction.

