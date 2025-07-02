England U19 vs India U19 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG U19 vs IND U19 live on TV and online

England U19 vs India U19 3rd ODI Live Streaming: India U19 will be eager to turn the tide as they gear up for a crucial third Youth ODI clash against England at Northampton on Wednesday, hoping to bounce back in style. The Indian team failed to hold their nerves in the second match and lost in the final over to drop the lead, with the series currently levelled at 1-1. The U19 Indian youngsters need to show strong temperament, as four players failed to convert their starts into big scores and were dismissed in the 40s. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (45), Vihaan Malhotra (49), Rahul Kumar (47) and Kanishk Chouhan (45) showed impressive signs with the bat, but they threw away their wicket when a big knock was demanded from them. England U19 vs India U19 3rd ODI: Check Live streaming details(AFP Image)

However, the explosive form of IPL star Suryavanshi is a good sign for the India U19 team going forward. He was among the runs for the second time as he had also made 48 in India's comprehensive win in the first match.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers need to work on how to handle pressure, which they failed in while defending 20 runs from three overs and 12 from two, but they had just two wickets in hand. They kept taking wickets, but at the same time, leaked runs to the tailenders, which led to their defeat.

Here are all the live streaming details for the 3rd ODI between England U19 and India U19

When will the 3rd ODI between England U19 and India U19 take place?

The 3rd ODI between England U19 and India U19 will begin on Wednesday, July 2. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI between England U19 and India U19 take place?

The 3rd ODI between England U19 and India U19 will be played at the County Ground, Northampton.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between England U19 and India U19?

There will be no live TV broadcast for the 3rd ODI between England U19 and India U19 in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 3rd ODI between England U19 and India U19?

The 3rd ODI between England U19 and India U19 will be live streamed on ECB app and website.