IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE Updates, 3rd ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi ready to land more lusty blows; Indian colts eye revenge

IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE Updates, 3rd ODI: India U19’s five-match series against England is all tied up at 1-1, after the hosts won the second match of the series in Northampton in a true thriller at the County Ground. In a 50-over match that went right down to the wire and needed the last over to be settled, it was England U19 captain Thomas Rew who was the hero, scoring 131 off just 89 deliveries, before some late theatrics by Sebastian Morgan ensured that the young hosts levelled the series with an incredibly dramatic one-wicket victory. ...Read More

It was a real showcase of cricket, the young stars producing the best of what the ODI format has to offer – and proving to fans in both countries that the future is in secure hands. Nevertheless, there is work to be done for both: the winner of today's match, once again in Northampton, will hold the advantage as the series heads to Worcester for the last two matches of this series. If the first two matches have proven anything, it is that these teenage stars are hungry to prove a point. They will want to fight to ensure that a win can be jotted back in the books.

India haven't had a standout batter in their own going so far, but that has a big silver lining: in the second match, more or less the entirety of their batting got very good starts and contributed. If even one or two of those players kick on and show they can score a big one, it will do wonders for the team. The expectations will be highest for the two dashing openers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has scored a pair of rapid 40s, but will have intentions of translating that to a memorable big score with that famous number 18 on his back. Ayush Mhatre missed out with a golden duck, and with the added responsibility of being captain of this team, the Mumbai batter will know he is the one his teammates will look to for stability in case Suryavanshi’s high-octane, high-risk style doesn't work out.

With the ball, it is seamer Henil Patel who has been the most impressive prospect this far. The bowling unit around him has chipped in with wickets, but tended to leak runs: they will need to clean up their act a touch against a clearly dangerous English batting unit.

Exciting, exhilarating cricket has already been on display as the future of these two cricket nations lock horns. More of the same, and there will be no complaints – but it is series such as these where the youngsters will develop that cutting edge and that will to win at all costs that all elite athletes must possess. Who will raise their hand and help India get back to winning ways?