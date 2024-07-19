England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Highlights: Sri Lanka Under-19 trail by 78 runs with 3 wickets remaining
England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score:
First Innings
null Score - 153/10 in 45.2 overs
null batting performance
Gayana Weerasinghe 77(111)
Dinura Kalupahana 16(24)
N Sharma 12-44-5
Harry Moore 13-38-2
Second Innings
null Score - 477/10 in 138.1 overs
null batting performance
Hamza Shaikh 107(211)
Rocky Flintoff 106(181)
Vihas Thewmika 29.1-82-3
Praveen Maneesha 29-112-3
Third Innings
null Score - 246/7 in 74.0 overs
null batting performance
England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Sri Lanka Under-19 trail by 78 runs with 3 wickets remaining
England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Match Details
2nd Youth Test (Day4) of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024 between England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 to be held at College Ground, Cheltenham at 03:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.