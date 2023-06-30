ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Rain forces early Stumps, Australia lead by 221

England vs Australia Live Score 2nd Ashes Test Day 3: Australia dug out a hefty lead of 221 runs against England before drizzle prematurely ended day three of the second Ashes test at Lord's on Friday. Usman Khawaja fronted Australia's dogged fight in bowler-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 58 from 123 balls. His 60-odd partnerships with fellow opener David Warner then Marnus Labuschagne kept Australia on top. Khawaja had Steve Smith beside him on 6 when stumps was called at 130-2 in their second innings, and 25 overs left unused in the day.

England vs Australia Live Score 2nd Ashes Test Day 3: ENG vs AUS Latest Updates(AFP)