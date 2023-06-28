England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Score, Ashes: Australia aim to blunt England's predictable aggression at Lord's

Eng vs Aus 2nd Test, Ashes Live Score: After a riveting contest at Edgbaston where Australia managed to sneak in a two-wicket victory, the action shifts to Lord's for the second Ashes Test. There are no prizes to guess that Ben Stokes' England will continue with their aggressive Bazball style of play. They have decided to go in with an all-seam attack after Moeen Ali failed to recover from his finger injury. Australia, on the other hand, are pondering whether to bring Mitchell Starc into the XI on a Lord's pitch that is certain to have more assistance for the seamers compared to Edgbaston.

England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Score(AFP)