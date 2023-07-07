Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: England pin hopes on Root, Bairstow; Australia eye early wickets
- England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Follow here live score and latest updates of ENG vs AUS cricket match, straight from Leeds.
England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) will resume batting for England on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test, at Headingley in Leeds on Friday. Trailing by 195 runs, England posted 68/3 in 19 overs at Stumps on Day 1, in response to Australia's first innings total of 263 runs. Day 1 saw Mitchell Marsh slam 118 runs off 118 balls, including 17 fours and four sixes, as Australia reached 263 in 60.4 overs. For England's bowling department, Mark Wood bagged a five-wicket haul, Chris Woakes scalped three dismissals and Stuart Broad took two. England had a shaky start to their innings and lost opener Ben Duckett (2) early. Meanwhile, Harry Brook, promoted to no. 3, failed to impress and was dismissed for three runs. Pat Cummins struck twice for the visitors and Marsh took a wicket. The visitors lead 2-0 in the five-match series and will seek a series-clinching win.
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 03:11 PM
England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Woakes speaks
England all-rounder Chris Woakes is speaking to the broadcasters. “When you're part of an Ashes squad, you're dying to get back. The way we finished and closed out the innings was fantastic.”
He did his job reasonably well on the opening day but today, England might need his services with the bat.
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 03:02 PM
Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Joe Root should be mindful
The reverse sweeping Joe Root is exciting alright but the calm and calculative Joe Root is far more effective. And England need that Joe Root today. They desperately do. If Australia get rid of Root early, it could be curtains for the hosts but if Root digs deep and helps England past Australia's first innings total, we could be in for another humdinger.
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 02:54 PM
ENG vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Can Murphy get in the game?
Todd Murphy is making his Ashes debut. It would be an understatement to claim that he has big shoes to fill. Nathan Lyon's injury is being compared to that of Glenn McGrath's in the 2005 Ashes. Away from all this, Murphy knows, he has a job on his hand. He didn't get to bowl on Day 1 but he definitely will get his chance to make an impact today and from what he dished out in India a few months ago, he surely will be a handful for the England middle-order.
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 02:22 PM
Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 Live: What should Australia do
Nothing different to be honest. This Headingley pitch is a bit different from the previous two pitches of this series. It was consistent lateral movement if you pitch it in the right areas. Pat Cummins managed to do that towards the end of Day 1. Mitchell Marsh showed that with that one perfect away-going delivery to Crawley. What Australia would hope is that Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland get it right today.
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 02:05 PM
England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Focus on Cummins
Cummins dismissed Duckett (2) and Brook (3) on Day 1 and those could be key wickets. He will be aiming for early dismissals on Day 2.
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 01:46 PM
England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Root and Bairstow to resume batting
Root (19*) and Bairstow (1*) will resume batting on Day 2 with England training by 195 runs. The hosts posted 68/3 at Stumps on Day 1.
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 01:38 PM
England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Marsh blitz on Day 1
Day 1 saw Marsh slam 118 runs off 118 balls, clattering 17 fours and four sixes as Australia reached 263 in 60.4 overs. It proved to be crucial as the other batters failed to perform upto expectations.
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 01:01 PM
