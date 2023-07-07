Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: England pin hopes on Root, Bairstow; Australia eye early wickets

England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) will resume batting for England on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test, at Headingley in Leeds on Friday. Trailing by 195 runs, England posted 68/3 in 19 overs at Stumps on Day 1, in response to Australia's first innings total of 263 runs. Day 1 saw Mitchell Marsh slam 118 runs off 118 balls, including 17 fours and four sixes, as Australia reached 263 in 60.4 overs. For England's bowling department, Mark Wood bagged a five-wicket haul, Chris Woakes scalped three dismissals and Stuart Broad took two. England had a shaky start to their innings and lost opener Ben Duckett (2) early. Meanwhile, Harry Brook, promoted to no. 3, failed to impress and was dismissed for three runs. Pat Cummins struck twice for the visitors and Marsh took a wicket. The visitors lead 2-0 in the five-match series and will seek a series-clinching win.

(Action Images via Reuters)