Ashes 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Mark Wood threat for Marsh magic as England and Australia prepare for another humdinger
England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live score, Ashes: Follow ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test at Headingley full scorecard and live updates.
Ashes 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score: This England vs Australia Test series has been hard to predict. Nothing has changed in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. If anything, this Test might see an early finish. After Ben Stokes' dragged England to 237 with another heroic knock in reply to Australia's 263, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's uncharacteristic shots gave England another sniff. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are at the crease. This is the same pair that made all the difference to Australia's first innings total. On Day 3, England will once again look at Mark Wood for early breakthroughs while Ollie Robinson's fitness still remains a big concern.
Follow all the updates here:
ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: Can Marsh repeat the magic?
Australia will certainly hope he does. It was only because of Marsh's run-a-ball 118 in the first innings that Australia still have their noses in this Test. The tall all-rounder did a fine job in making sure there were no further losses after Australia lost Smith and Labuschagne in quick succession towards the end of Day 2. Today, his wicket will be crucial for the outcome of this Test.
England vs Australia Live score Ashes: Ollie Robinson a concern
Ollie Robinson hasn't yet bowled in Australia's second innings and there is no clarity on whether or not he will on Day 3. The right-arm seamer walked off the field after hurting his back in the 43rd over of Australia's first innings and since then, hasn't fielded. He, however, did come out to bat on Day 2.
England vs Australia Live score Ashes: Eyes on Mark Wood
England speedster Mark Wood, who scalped five wickets in the first innings, is yet to open his account in the second.
It will be interesting to see how Australia resists the thunderbolts from Wood.
England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test Day 3 live score: How things stand now
Australia have a lead of 142 runs with six wickets in hand and among those six two are of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh - the ones who nearly took the game away from England in the first innings. But with the entry of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, England have shown that won't let Australia's lower-order to chip in like the first two Tests. If Marsh and Head fail to repeat the magic of the first innings, England could well see themselves chasing a low target, which mind you, won't be easy against an Australian attack with their tails up.