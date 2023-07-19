The Ashes 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Pat Cummins' Australia out to douse Bazball fire with series win in sight

The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score: There can't be a better time to be alive if you're a connoisseur of Test cricket as the Ashes 2023 is back for what promises to be another riveting Test match between England and Australia at the Old Trafford in Manchester. With wins in Lord's and Edgbaston, Australia raced away to a 2-1 lead before England pulled one back in 4 days at Leed's. With the series reaching the boiling point, this is it. A win for England will spice up the series even further, but a victory for Australia will ensure their first Ashes win on English soil in 22 years - they last won in 2001. With so much history at stake, just who will walk away with the bragging right? We shall find out over the next few days.

The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score and Updates.(Getty)